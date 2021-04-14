Needham Issues a Buy Rating on Revance Therapeutics (RVNC)

Needham analyst Serge Belanger assigned a Buy rating to Revance Therapeutics (RVNC – Research Report) today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $27.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 48.9% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

Revance Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $35.60.

Revance Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $2.01B and has a P/E ratio of -5.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 12.77.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications, including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders. The company was founded by Jacob M. Waugh and L. Daniel Browne on August 10, 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.