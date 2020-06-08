Needham Issues a Buy Rating on Fabrinet (FN)

Needham analyst Alex Henderson assigned a Buy rating to Fabrinet (FN – Research Report) today and set a price target of $81.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $66.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.7% and a 56.8% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Forescout Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Fabrinet with a $65.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $71.22 and a one-year low of $44.00. Currently, Fabrinet has an average volume of 314.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FN in relation to earlier this year.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components. The company was founded by David Thomas Mitchell on August 12, 1999 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.