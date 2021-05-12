Needham Issues a Buy Rating on Electronic Arts (EA)

In a report released today, Laura Martin from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Electronic Arts (EA – Research Report), with a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $141.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.9% and a 63.4% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as CuriosityStream, World Wrestling, and Walt Disney.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Electronic Arts with a $166.33 average price target, which is a 19.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $160.00 price target.

Electronic Arts’ market cap is currently $40.66B and has a P/E ratio of 34.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.71.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 122 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of EA in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Jeff Huber, a Director at EA bought 146 shares for a total of $20,612.

California-based Electronic Arts provides digital interactive entertainment. It develops and delivers games, content, and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices, and personal computers.