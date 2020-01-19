January 19, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Needham Gives a Hold Rating to Qudian (QD)

By Jason Carr

Needham analyst Vincent Yu assigned a Hold rating to Qudian (QDResearch Report) on January 16. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.52, close to its 52-week low of $3.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Yu is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 58.1% and a 62.5% success rate. Yu covers the NA sector, focusing on stocks such as So-Young International, 36Kr Holdings Inc, and Luckin Coffee.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Qudian with a $4.00 average price target.

Qudian’s market cap is currently $823.2M and has a P/E ratio of 2.02. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.57.

Qudian Inc. provides online credit products. It operates a platform which uses data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to transform the consumer finance experience in China.

