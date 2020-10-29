Needham Gives a Hold Rating to Livongo Health (LVGO)

In a report released today, Scott Berg from Needham assigned a Hold rating to Livongo Health (LVGO – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $145.40, close to its 52-week high of $151.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.3% and a 71.3% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, Cornerstone Ondemand, and BigCommerce Holdings.

Livongo Health has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $143.71, a 1.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 14, J.P. Morgan also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $150.00 price target.

Based on Livongo Health’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $91.92 million and GAAP net loss of $1.55 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $40.92 million and had a GAAP net loss of $12.98 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 100 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LVGO in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Livongo Health, Inc. develops and operates a consumer digital health platform that provides smart, cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights and facilitates access to medications across multiple chronic conditions. It focuses on diabetes, hypertension, weight management, diabetes prevention, and behavioral health. The company was founded by Kimon Angelides and Glen E. Tullman on October 16, 2008 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.