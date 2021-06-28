Needham Gives a Buy Rating to Vir Biotechnology (VIR)

In a report released today, Joseph Stringer from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Vir Biotechnology (VIR – Research Report), with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $45.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Stringer is a 1-star analyst with an average return of 0.2% and a 46.8% success rate. Stringer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, and Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vir Biotechnology is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $86.67, which is a 75.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 21, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $135.00 price target.

Vir Biotechnology’s market cap is currently $5.92B and has a P/E ratio of -14.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.86.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 90 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of VIR in relation to earlier this year.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. engages in the provision of technologies to treat and prevent infectious diseases. Its technology platforms include antibody, T cell, innate immunity, and siRNA. The company was founded by Robert Taylor Nelsen, Klaus Frueh, Jay Parrish, Lawrence Corey, and Louis Picker in 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.