Needham Gives a Buy Rating to SkyWater Technology (SKYT)

In a report released today, Rajvindra Gill from Needham assigned a Buy rating to SkyWater Technology (SKYT – Research Report), with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $24.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 70.1% success rate. Gill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Smart Global Holdings, and Everspin Technologies.

SkyWater Technology has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.50.

SkyWater Technology Inc is a pure-play technology foundry that offers advanced semiconductor development and manufacturing services from its fabrication facility, in Minnesota and advanced packaging services from the Florida facility. It specializes in advanced Innovation Engineering Services and volume manufacturing of a wide variety of differentiated integrated circuits.