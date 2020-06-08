Needham Gives a Buy Rating to Oxford Industries (OXM)

In a report released today, Rick Patel from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Oxford Industries (OXM – Research Report), with a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $55.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Patel is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.2% and a 41.0% success rate. Patel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Columbia Sportswear, G-III Apparel Group, and Lululemon Athletica.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Oxford Industries is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $54.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Oxford Industries’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $298 million and net profit of $15.33 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $299 million and had a net profit of $16.68 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of OXM in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Oxford Industries, Inc. engages in the design, sourcing, and marketing of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier, Thomas C. Chubb III, and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.