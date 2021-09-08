Needham Gives a Buy Rating to Genius Sports Limited (GENI)

Needham analyst Bernie McTernan assigned a Buy rating to Genius Sports Limited (GENI – Research Report) today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $21.30.

According to TipRanks.com, McTernan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 68.7% success rate. McTernan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fiverr International, Zillow Group Class C, and Uber Technologies.

Genius Sports Limited has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.50.

