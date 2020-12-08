December 8, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Needham Gives a Buy Rating to Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL)

By Carrie Williams

In a report released today, Chad Messer from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Autolus Therapeutics (AUTLResearch Report), with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 50.1% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Aeglea Biotherapeutics, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Autolus Therapeutics with a $25.00 average price target, which is a 132.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Mizuho Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $24.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $17.19 and a one-year low of $3.00. Currently, Autolus Therapeutics has an average volume of 76.39K.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cancer treatments. The firm’s portfolio includes B Cell Malignancies, Multiple Myeloma, T Cell Lymphoma, GD2+ Tumors, and Prostate Cancer. The company was founded by Martin Pulé in February 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

