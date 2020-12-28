December 28, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Needham Gives a Buy Rating to Aerie Pharma (AERI)

By Austin Angelo

Needham analyst Serge Belanger assigned a Buy rating to Aerie Pharma (AERIResearch Report) today and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 48.2% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.67, a 93.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 18, Mizuho Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $28.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $26.26 and a one-year low of $9.01. Currently, Aerie Pharma has an average volume of 669.5K.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L. Epstein, Casey C. Kopczynski, Thomas J. van Haarlem, and Eric J. Toone on June 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

