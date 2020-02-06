Needham Downgrades SurModics (SRDX) to Hold

In a report released today, Michael Matson from Needham downgraded SurModics (SRDX – Research Report) to Hold. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $40.57, close to its 52-week low of $38.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 65.3% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

SurModics has an analyst consensus of Hold.

The company has a one-year high of $61.08 and a one-year low of $38.06. Currently, SurModics has an average volume of 79.29K.

SurModics, Inc. engages in the provision of medical device and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry. It operates through the Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics segments.