Needham Downgrades Caleres (CAL) to Hold

In a report released today, Rick Patel from Needham downgraded Caleres (CAL – Research Report) to Hold. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Patel is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.4% and a 43.8% success rate. Patel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Designer Brands, Capri Holdings, and Ralph Lauren.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Caleres is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $25.00.

The company has a one-year high of $32.28 and a one-year low of $14.30. Currently, Caleres has an average volume of 343.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 30 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CAL in relation to earlier this year.

Caleres, Inc. engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family.