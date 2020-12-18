Needham Believes Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE: ZBH) Won’t Stop Here

Needham analyst Michael Matson assigned a Buy rating to Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH – Research Report) today and set a price target of $185.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $151.36, close to its 52-week high of $165.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 67.4% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Merit Medical Systems.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $163.44, which is a 10.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 14, Leerink Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $175.00 price target.

Based on Zimmer Biomet Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.93 billion and net profit of $243 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.89 billion and had a net profit of $431 million.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products. Its products and solutions help treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints or supporting soft tissues. Zimmer Biomet Holdings was founded by Justin O. Zimmer in 1927 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.