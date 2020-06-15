Needham Believes Vicor (NASDAQ: VICR) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Quinn Bolton from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Vicor (VICR – Research Report), with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $65.19, close to its 52-week high of $69.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 24.6% and a 73.4% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Advanced Energy Industries, and Ultra Clean Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vicor is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $64.25.

Vicor’s market cap is currently $2.68B and has a P/E ratio of 343.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 12.99.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 49 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of VICR in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Claudio Tuozzolo, the Corp. VP of VICR sold 6,140 shares for a total of $401,616.

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components and complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. It operates through the following segments: Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, Picor, and Corporate. The Brick Business Unit provides modular power converters and configurable products. The VI Chip segment offers advanced power component products, through the company’s subsidiary VI Chip Corp. The Picor segment includes integrated circuits and related products for use in a variety of power system applications. The Corporate segment consists of those operations and assets shared by all operating segments. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.