Needham Believes Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ: VIAV) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Alex Henderson from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Viavi Solutions (VIAV – Research Report), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.56, close to its 52-week high of $16.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.1% and a 68.1% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Acacia Communications.

Viavi Solutions has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.20.

The company has a one-year high of $16.10 and a one-year low of $8.08. Currently, Viavi Solutions has an average volume of 1.98M.

Viavi Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance. The Network Enablement segment offers integrated portfolio of testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks. The Service Enablement segment covers solutions and services primarily for communication service providers, and enterprises that deliver and/or operate broadband and IP networks (fixed and mobile) supporting voice, video, and data services as well as a wide range of applications. The Optical Security and Performance segment leverages its core optical coating technologies and volume manufacturing capability to design, manufacture, and sell products targeting anti-counterfeiting, consumer and industrial, government, healthcare, and other markets. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.