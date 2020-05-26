Needham Believes Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) Won’t Stop Here

Needham analyst Laura Martin assigned a Buy rating to Trade Desk (TTD – Research Report) today and set a price target of $370.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $307.60, close to its 52-week high of $327.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 62.3% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Peloton Interactive, Nielsen Holdings, and World Wrestling.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Trade Desk is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $290.67.

Based on Trade Desk’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $161 million and net profit of $24.06 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $121 million and had a net profit of $10.15 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 110 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TTD in relation to earlier this year.

The Trade Desk, Inc. is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces. The company was founded by Jeffrey Terry Green and David Pickles in November 2009 and is headquartered in Ventura, CA.