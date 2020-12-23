December 23, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Needham Believes Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) Won’t Stop Here

By Ryan Adsit

In a report released today, Vincent Yu from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TMEResearch Report), with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $18.88, close to its 52-week high of $19.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Yu is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.3% and a 45.9% success rate. Yu covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as China Online Education Group, So-Young International, and Ehang Holdings Ltd.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Tencent Music Entertainment Group with a $19.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $7.58 billion and net profit of $1.13 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.51 billion and had a net profit of $1.03 billion.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the provision of online music entertainment services. It offers one-stop music services and solutions for smart devices, creating a complete music entertainment ecosystem. The company was founded by Jia Xin Peng on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019