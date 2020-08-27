Needham Believes Semtech (NASDAQ: SMTC) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Quinn Bolton from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Semtech (SMTC – Research Report), with a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $62.90, close to its 52-week high of $64.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 33.1% and a 75.8% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Advanced Energy Industries, and Axcelis Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Semtech with a $62.64 average price target, which is a -0.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on August 18, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

Semtech’s market cap is currently $4.1B and has a P/E ratio of 149.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 13.92.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 108 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. It offers signal integrity, protection, wireless and sensing, and power and high-reliability products. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Camarillo, CA.