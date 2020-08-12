Needham Believes OneSpan (NASDAQ: OSPN) Still Has Room to Grow

Needham analyst Roger Boyd assigned a Buy rating to OneSpan (OSPN – Research Report) today and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $31.20, close to its 52-week high of $33.33.

Boyd has an average return of 45.9% when recommending OneSpan.

According to TipRanks.com, Boyd is ranked #3804 out of 6877 analysts.

OneSpan has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.00.

OneSpan’s market cap is currently $1.26B and has a P/E ratio of 80.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.86.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

OneSpan, Inc. engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents. The company was founded by T. Kendall Hunt in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.