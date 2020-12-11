Needham Believes Nike (NYSE: NKE) Won’t Stop Here

Needham analyst Rick Patel assigned a Buy rating to Nike (NKE – Research Report) today and set a price target of $149.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $137.58, close to its 52-week high of $137.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Patel is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.1% and a 49.2% success rate. Patel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Columbia Sportswear, Lululemon Athletica, and Designer Brands.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nike is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $147.63, implying a 6.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 8, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $165.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $137.95 and a one-year low of $60.00. Currently, Nike has an average volume of 6.35M.

NIKE, Inc. engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate. The North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; and Asia Pacific & Latin America segments refers to the design, development, marketing, and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, and equipment. The Global Brand Divisions represents NIKE Brand licensing businesses. The Converse segment designs, markets, licenses, and sells casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories. The Corporate segment consists of unallocated general and administrative expenses. The company was founded by William Jay Bowerman and Philip H. Knight in 1964 and is headquartered in Beaverton, OR.