Needham Believes NeoPhotonics (NYSE: NPTN) Still Has Room to Grow

Needham analyst Alex Henderson reiterated a Buy rating on NeoPhotonics (NPTN – Research Report) today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.15, close to its 52-week high of $9.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.4% and a 56.0% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

NeoPhotonics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.06, representing a 25.2% upside. In a report issued on April 27, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.50 price target.

NeoPhotonics’ market cap is currently $447.2M and has a P/E ratio of 146.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.61.

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components. The company was founded on October 31, 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.