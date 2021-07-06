Needham Believes Monday (NASDAQ: MNDY) Won’t Stop Here

Needham analyst Scott Berg initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Monday (MNDY – Research Report) today and set a price target of $265.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $229.23, close to its 52-week high of $237.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 33.4% and a 76.3% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, Cornerstone Ondemand, and BigCommerce Holdings.

Monday has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $260.00, which is an 11.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 23, Berenberg Bank also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $280.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Monday.Com Ltd is a project management tool that enables organizations to manage tasks, projects, and teamwork. It provides solutions such as Project Management, Marketing, Sales and CRM, Task Management, Software Development, Construction, Creative Production, Remote Work, HR, IT, among others.