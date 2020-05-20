Needham Believes Everbridge (NASDAQ: EVBG) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Scott Berg from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Everbridge (EVBG – Research Report), with a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $152.19, close to its 52-week high of $165.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 66.4% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, Cornerstone Ondemand, and Tyler Technologies.

Everbridge has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $134.58, which is a -13.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $119.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $165.79 and a one-year low of $59.85. Currently, Everbridge has an average volume of 735.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 48 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EVBG in relation to earlier this year.

Everbridge, Inc. engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans. The company was founded by Cinta Putra and Steve Kirchmeier in 2002 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.