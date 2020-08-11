Needham Believes Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Won’t Stop Here

Needham analyst Laura Martin assigned a Buy rating to Electronic Arts (EA – Research Report) today and set a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $140.70, close to its 52-week high of $147.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.4% and a 65.0% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Peloton Interactive, World Wrestling, and Walt Disney.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Electronic Arts is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $147.37, which is a 3.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 27, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $148.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Electronic Arts’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.46 billion and net profit of $365 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.21 billion and had a net profit of $1.42 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 149 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EA in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Richard Simonson, a Director at EA bought 174 shares for a total of $24,771.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Electronic Arts, Inc. engages in the provision of digital interactive entertainment. It develops and delivers games, content, and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices, and personal computers. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The company was founded by William M. Hawkins III and William Gordon in 1982 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.