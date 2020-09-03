Needham Believes eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Ryan MacDonald from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on eGain (EGAN – Research Report), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.47, close to its 52-week high of $14.85.

According to TipRanks.com, MacDonald is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 44.2% and a 82.4% success rate. MacDonald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Verint Systems, ChannelAdvisor, and Coupa Software.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for eGain with a $14.67 average price target, implying a 0.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $16.00 price target.

eGain’s market cap is currently $413.4M and has a P/E ratio of 78.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 22.57.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EGAN in relation to earlier this year.

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.