June 24, 2021   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Needham Believes DZS (NASDAQ: DZSI) Still Has Room to Grow

By Austin Angelo

In a report issued on June 21, Ryan Koontz from Needham initiated coverage with a Buy rating on DZS (DZSIResearch Report) and a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $21.53, close to its 52-week high of $23.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Koontz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.5% and a 67.6% success rate. Koontz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, CommScope Holding, and KVH Industries.

Currently, the analyst consensus on DZS is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $24.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on DZS’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $81.03 million and GAAP net loss of $23.23 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $47.48 million and had a GAAP net loss of $8.77 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. engages in the provision of broad-based network access solutions. It offers solutions for broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile backhaul, passive optical local-area network (POL), and software defined networks (SDN). The company was founded in June 1999 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019