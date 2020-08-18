Needham Believes Curaleaf Holdings (Other OTC: CURLF) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Matt McGinley from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF – Research Report), with a price target of $13.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.43, close to its 52-week high of $9.66.

According to TipRanks.com, McGinley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 61.3% and a 84.0% success rate. McGinley covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Green Thumb Industries, Trulieve Cannabis, and Aurora Cannabis.

Curaleaf Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.41.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Curaleaf Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $96.5 million and GAAP net loss of $15.09 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $35.25 million and had a GAAP net loss of $10.21 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CURLF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. is a life science company, which engages in owning and managing licensed cannabis businesses which cultivate, process and/or dispense cannabis and cannabis derived products. It operates through Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services including cultivation, processing and retail know-how, and back office administration, intellectual property licensing,real estate leasing services, and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensee. The company was founded on November 13, 2014 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.