Needham Believes CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE: LAW) Won’t Stop Here

CS Disco, Inc. (LAW – Research Report) received a Buy rating and a $60.00 price target from Needham analyst Scott Berg today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $51.99, close to its 52-week high of $52.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 32.9% and a 74.9% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Cornerstone Ondemand, Ceridian HCM Holding, and BigCommerce Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CS Disco, Inc. is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $60.00.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 11 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of LAW in relation to earlier this year.

CS Disco Inc provides a cloud-native, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution that simplifies discovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. Its revenue-generating activities directly relate to the sale and support of legal solutions. It has two primary types of contractual arrangements: usage-based and subscription solutions. The usage-based revenue is derived from contracts under which customers are billed monthly based on their usage. Subscription revenue is derived from contracts where customers are contractually committed to a minimum data volume over a period of time.