Needham Believes Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Alan Carr from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP – Research Report), with a price target of $170.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $146.63, close to its 52-week high of $163.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Carr is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 46.9% success rate. Carr covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Crispr Therapeutics AG with a $131.85 average price target, implying a -9.9% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Crispr Therapeutics AG’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $148K and GAAP net loss of $92.44 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $212 million and had a net profit of $138 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.