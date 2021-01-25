Needham Believes CommVault Systems (NASDAQ: CVLT) Won’t Stop Here

Needham analyst Jack Andrews assigned a Buy rating to CommVault Systems (CVLT – Research Report) today and set a price target of $66.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $59.84, close to its 52-week high of $60.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 35.2% and a 73.3% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, Pegasystems, and ServiceNow.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CommVault Systems is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $59.67, a 2.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 12, Piper Sandler also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $68.00 price target.

Based on CommVault Systems’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $171 million and GAAP net loss of $41.17 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $168 million and had a GAAP net loss of $7.08 million.

Commvault Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products include Complete back up and recovery, Hyperscale, Activate, and Orchestrate. IT also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.