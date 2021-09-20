Needham Believes ChannelAdvisor (NYSE: ECOM) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Joshua Reilly from Needham maintained a Buy rating on ChannelAdvisor (ECOM – Research Report), with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $28.26, close to its 52-week high of $29.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Reilly is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 70.6% success rate. Reilly covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, Jamf Holding, and TechTarget.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ChannelAdvisor with a $32.50 average price target, a 18.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 17, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Based on ChannelAdvisor’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $41.54 million and net profit of $4.56 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $37.44 million and had a net profit of $6.99 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 42 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ECOM in relation to earlier this year.

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution that enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart. The firm also offers solutions that allow brands to send their web visitors or digital marketing audiences directly to authorize resellers and to gain insight into consumer behaviour. The company was founded by M. Scot Wingo and Aris Antanas Buinevicius in June 2001 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.