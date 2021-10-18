Needham Believes Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AVDL) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Ami Fadia from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL – Research Report), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.99, close to its 52-week high of $10.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadia is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.1% and a 47.1% success rate. Fadia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Avadel Pharmaceuticals with a $16.25 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $10.80 and a one-year low of $4.95. Currently, Avadel Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 473.8K.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. It offers Bloxiverz, Vazculep, and Akovaz. The company was founded on December 1, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.