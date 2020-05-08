Needham Believes Atricure (NASDAQ: ATRC) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Michael Matson from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Atricure (ATRC – Research Report), with a price target of $49.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $41.09, close to its 52-week high of $44.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 54.2% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Atricure with a $46.38 average price target, representing a 7.4% upside. In a report issued on April 29, BTIG also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $44.51 and a one-year low of $22.57. Currently, Atricure has an average volume of 470.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ATRC in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Mark Lanning, a Director at ATRC bought 10,000 shares for a total of $51,500.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

AtriCure, Inc. engages development, manufacture and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio Frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Asia, Other International, and Total International. The company was founded by Michael D. Hooven on October 31, 2000 and is headquartered in West Chester, OH.