Needham Believes Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: APLS) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Joseph Stringer from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS – Research Report), with a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $67.00, close to its 52-week high of $73.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Stringer has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -4.0% and a 38.5% success rate. Stringer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Apellis Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $81.91, a 24.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 30, Stifel Nicolaus also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $73.00 and a one-year low of $25.49. Currently, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 830.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 74 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.