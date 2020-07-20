Needham Believes Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ: AEIS) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Quinn Bolton from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS – Research Report), with a price target of $78.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $71.12, close to its 52-week high of $78.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 30.5% and a 76.7% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Ultra Clean Holdings, and SiTime Corporation.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Advanced Energy Industries is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $74.75.

Based on Advanced Energy Industries’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $315 million and net profit of $18.06 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $141 million and had a net profit of $15.37 million.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. Its products are used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing. The company also supplies related instrumentation products for advanced temperature measurement and control; electrostatic instrumentation products for test and measurement applications; and gas sensing and monitoring solutions for multiple industrial markets. Advanced Energy Industries was founded by Douglas S. Schatz in 1981 and is headquartered in Fort Collins, CO.