Needham Assigns a Hold Rating on GrubHub (GRUB)

Needham analyst Brad Erickson assigned a Hold rating to GrubHub (GRUB – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $75.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Erickson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.6% and a 51.9% success rate. Erickson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zillow Group Class C, Zillow Group Class A, and Fiverr International.

GrubHub has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $75.80, which is a -0.1% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $85.53 and a one-year low of $29.35. Currently, GrubHub has an average volume of 1.58M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 145 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GRUB in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in August 2020, Girish Lakshman, a Director at GRUB sold 30,542 shares for a total of $2,365,172.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Grubhub, Inc. operates as an online and mobile food-ordering company, which connects diners with local takeout restaurants. Its online and mobile ordering platforms allow diners and corporate businesses to order directly from takeout restaurants in the United States and London. The firm’s products and services include Grubhub, Seamless and Eat24 Mobile Apps and Mobile Website, Grubhub, Seamless, Eat24 and MenuPages Websites, Corporate Program, Delivery Services, Grubhub for Restaurants, Technology and Fulfillment Services, Point of Sale Integration, Restaurant Websites and Mobile Applications and Allmenus. Grubhub was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.