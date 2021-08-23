Needham Assigns a Hold Rating on Chewy (CHWY)

Needham analyst Anna Andreeva assigned a Hold rating to Chewy (CHWY – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $86.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Andreeva is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 49.1% success rate. Andreeva covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Overstock, RealReal, and thredUP.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Chewy is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $108.90.

Based on Chewy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending April 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.14 billion and net profit of $38.72 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.62 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $47.87 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 58 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CHWY in relation to earlier this year.

Florida-based Chewy, Inc. is an online retailer of pet food, pet supplies, prescriptions and other pet-related products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. It serves its customers through its retail website, www.chewy.com, and its mobile applications.