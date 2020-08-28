Needham Assigns a Hold Rating on Ansys (ANSS)

Needham analyst Richard Valera assigned a Hold rating to Ansys (ANSS – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $332.34, close to its 52-week high of $334.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Valera is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 64.9% success rate. Valera covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Trimble Navigation, and Altair Engineering.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ansys is a Hold with an average price target of $312.80, representing a -6.5% downside. In a report issued on August 13, Stifel Nicolaus also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $305.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $334.89 and a one-year low of $200.07. Currently, Ansys has an average volume of 427.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 70 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ANSS in relation to earlier this year.

ANSYS, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification. The company was founded by John A. Swanson in 1970 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.