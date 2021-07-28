Needham Assigns a Buy Rating on Tenable Holdings (TENB)

Needham analyst Mike Cikos assigned a Buy rating to Tenable Holdings (TENB – Research Report) today and set a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $44.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Cikos is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 75.4% and a 75.0% success rate. Cikos covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, Cognyte Software, and SecureWorks.

Tenable Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $56.33, representing a 24.3% upside. In a report released today, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $56.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $58.45 and a one-year low of $29.78. Currently, Tenable Holdings has an average volume of 1.01M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 72 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TENB in relation to earlier this year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc. engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail. The company was founde by John C. Huffard, Jr. and Renaud M. Deraison in 2002 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.