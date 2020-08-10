Needham Assigns a Buy Rating on Huya (HUYA)

Needham analyst Vincent Yu assigned a Buy rating to Huya (HUYA – Research Report) today and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Yu is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 47.2% success rate. Yu covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as China Online Education Group, So-Young International, and Ehang Holdings Ltd.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Huya is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $24.25.

Huya’s market cap is currently $5.85B and has a P/E ratio of 76.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.58.

HUYA, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.