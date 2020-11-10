Needham Assigns a Buy Rating on comScore (SCOR)

Needham analyst Laura Martin assigned a Buy rating to comScore (SCOR – Research Report) today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.02, close to its 52-week low of $1.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.7% and a 64.6% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Peloton Interactive, World Wrestling, and Walt Disney.

Currently, the analyst consensus on comScore is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.75.

The company has a one-year high of $5.51 and a one-year low of $1.80. Currently, comScore has an average volume of 339.4K.

comScore, Inc. engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.