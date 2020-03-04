NCR (NCR) Gets a Hold Rating from Stephens

In a report released today, Brett Huff from Stephens maintained a Hold rating on NCR (NCR – Research Report), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.92, close to its 52-week low of $24.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Huff is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 29.7% and a 88.1% success rate. Huff covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jack Henry & Associates, Paypal Holdings, and ACI Worldwide.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NCR is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $39.33.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on NCR’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.89 billion and net profit of $349 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.8 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $47 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 68 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NCR in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Linda Fayne Levinson, a Director at NCR bought 13,830 shares for a total of $182,003.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software, Services and Hardware. The Software segment includes industry-based software platforms, applications and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality and small business industries.