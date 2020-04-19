Navistar (NAV) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Seth Weber maintained a Hold rating on Navistar (NAV – Research Report) on April 17 and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $19.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Weber is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 49.3% success rate. Weber covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, BrightView Holdings, and Manitowoc Company.

Navistar has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $31.71, representing a 67.2% upside. In a report issued on April 2, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Navistar’s market cap is currently $1.9B and has a P/E ratio of 11.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -0.50.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Navistar International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of military truck, proprietary diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services. The Truck segment manufactures and distributes class four through eight trucks, buses, military and government vehicles under the International, and IC Bus (IC) brands, and produces engines under its proprietary brand name and parts required to support the military truck lines. The Parts segment offers a proprietary products needed to support the International commercial truck, IC Bus, proprietary engine lines, and export parts business, as well as its other product lines. The Global Operations segment comprises of Brazil engine operations which produce diesel engines under contract manufacturing arrangements. The Financial Services segment includes retail, wholesale, and lease financing of products sold by the truck and parts segments, and dealers within the United States, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Lisle, IL.