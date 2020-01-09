Navient (NAVI) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at Barclays

In a report released today, Mark Devries from Barclays downgraded Navient (NAVI – Research Report) to Hold, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Devries is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 65.0% success rate. Devries covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Financial, New Residential Inv, and PennyMac Financial.

Navient has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $16.67.

The company has a one-year high of $15.67 and a one-year low of $10.20. Currently, Navient has an average volume of 1.53M.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) Loans, Private Education Loans, Business Services, and Other.