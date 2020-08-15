Navidea (NAVB) Receives a Buy from Maxim Group

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy maintained a Buy rating on Navidea (NAVB – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.27.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.5% and a 51.1% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Navidea has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.50.

The company has a one-year high of $5.36 and a one-year low of $0.50. Currently, Navidea has an average volume of 1.89M.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.