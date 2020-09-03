Natus Medical (NTUS) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Jayson Bedford maintained a Hold rating on Natus Medical (NTUS – Research Report) on October 17. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.15, close to its 52-week low of $16.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedford is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 73.0% success rate. Bedford covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Merit Medical Systems, Edwards Lifesciences, and Tandem Diabetes Care.

The the analyst consensus on Natus Medical is currently a Hold rating.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Natus Medical’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $84.78 million and GAAP net loss of $8.9 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $126 million and had a net profit of $3.49 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NTUS in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Natus Medical, Inc. engages in the provision of newborn care, neurology, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders. The company was founded by Maurizio Liverani, John Robert Camber Porter, William New, Jr., Brian Prinn and William W. Moore on May 26, 1987 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, CA.