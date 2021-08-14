Natural Gas Services Group (NGS) Receives a Buy from Maxim Group

In a report released yesterday, Tate Sullivan from Maxim Group maintained a Buy rating on Natural Gas Services Group (NGS – Research Report), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.6% and a 50.6% success rate. Sullivan covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ceco Environmental, Seanergy Maritime, and Globus Maritime.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Natural Gas Services Group with a $14.00 average price target.

Natural Gas Services Group’s market cap is currently $138.6M and has a P/E ratio of -53.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.55.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. engages in the provision of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry. It focuses primarily on the non-conventional natural gas and oil production business in the United States, such as coal bed methane, gas shale, tight gas and oil shales. The firm manufactures, fabricates and rents natural gas compressors that enhance the production of natural gas wells and provide maintenance services for those compressors. It also manufactures and sell flare systems for oil and gas plant and production facilities. The company was founded on December 17, 1998 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.