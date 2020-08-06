National Vision Holdings (EYE) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Jefferies and Barclays gave National Vision Holdings (NASDAQ: EYE) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Wells Fargo. Analyst Zachary Fadem reiterated a Buy rating on National Vision Holdings today and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $32.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadem is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.0% and a 80.3% success rate. Fadem covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Floor & Decor Holdings, Advance Auto Parts, and Michaels Companies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on National Vision Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $35.56, implying a 7.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 30, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $37.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on National Vision Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $470 million and net profit of $9.74 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $461 million and had a net profit of $17.43 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

National Vision Holdings, Inc. engages in optical retail. It operates through Owned and Host, and Legacy segment. The Owned and Host segment includes two brands, America’s Best and Eyeglass World, and Vista Optical locations in Fred Meyer stores. The Legacy segment involves in the operation of inventory and laboratory processing services to vision centers in Walmart retail locations. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.