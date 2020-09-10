National Securities Corp Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Limoneira Co (LMNR)

In a report released today, Ben Klieve from National Securities Corp reiterated a Buy rating on Limoneira Co (LMNR – Research Report), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.92.

Limoneira Co has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.00.

The company has a one-year high of $21.85 and a one-year low of $10.60. Currently, Limoneira Co has an average volume of 67.27K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 34 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LMNR in relation to earlier this year.

Limoneira Co. is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division comprised of lemon operations and other agribusiness segments include farming, harvesting, lemon packing, and lemon sales operations. The Rental Operations division focuses on the residential and commercial rentals, leased land operations, and organic recycling. The Real Estate Development division deal in the real estate projects and development. The company was founded by Nathan W. Blanchard and Wallace L. Hardison in 1893 and is headquartered in Santa Paula, CA.